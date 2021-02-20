Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod, grab yours for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $200)

Amazon is offering its certified refurbished Echo Studio for *$159.99 shipped*. That’s $40 off what you’d pay in new condition and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked. Echo Studio is Amazon’s answer to HomePod and other high-end smart speakers. Inside it boasts a five-speaker array that’s able to emit “powerful bass, dynamic midrange, and crisp highs.” Support for Alexa makes this a great way to continue building our your smart home. Amazon backs this refurbished speaker with a full 1-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



