Fauci says it's 'possible' that Americans will still need to wear masks in 2022
Published
"If you see the levels coming down very low, I want it to keep going down to a baseline that's so low there is virtually no threat," Fauci said.Full Article
Published
"If you see the levels coming down very low, I want it to keep going down to a baseline that's so low there is virtually no threat," Fauci said.Full Article
Dr. Anthony Fauci did say the country would likely return to “a significant degree of normality” by the end of the year.
Dr. Anthony Fauci explains to CNN’s Dana Bash why Americans might still need to wear masks in 2022.