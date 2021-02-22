Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review: All of Android for somewhat less

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a new kind of value proposition from Samsung. It’s not just bigger than the lower-end models with a better camera, like last year’s Ultra. You’re also getting a much better screen, Wi-Fi 6E, S Pen support, and way more RAM. Whether you need those things is still up for debate, but if you want them, the S21 Ultra is well worth the upgrade from the S20 Ultra or the $200 step-up from the S21+.



Michael Simon/IDG



The Galaxy S21 Ultra has Samsung’s best display ever.



To read this article in full, please click here