Now’s your chance to score the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Qt. Air Fryer at $30 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Air Fryer for *$29.99 shipped*. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $60 at both Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is up to 50% off the going rate and the best we can find. This model has 3.6-quarts of air frying capacity for a “crispy, fried finish” that uses drastically less oil than traditional methods, if any at all. The dishwasher-safe basket and cooking tray for easy clean-ups are joined by the cool touch externals, and an adjustable thermostat to support a wide range of recipe ideas. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,600 Amazon customers. Head below for more details.



