Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live AR game for Switch now down to $89 shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Luigi Set) for Nintendo Switch at* $89.28 shipped*. Regularly $100, today’s deal is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on Nintendo’s AR racing kit and slightly below our previous mention. While this is a light 11% discount, deals on these Mario Kart brought to life sets are hard to come by and don’t last long. It transforms your living room floor into a Mario Kart race track with up to 4-players. Learn more in our hands-on review, but jump on it now before it goes out of stock. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



