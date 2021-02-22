Onkyo’s 5.1 Channel Home Theater Receiver and Speaker bundle now $300 (Reg. up to $500)

Woot is now offering the Onkyo HT-S3900 5.1 Channel Home Theater Receiver and Speaker bundle for* $299.99 shipped*. Regularly listed at between $500 and $375 on Amazon over the last year, today’s deal is as much as $200 in savings and the lowest we can find. It is also $75 below Amazon’s current listing. This bundle consists of the 5.1 speaker setup, a subwoofer, and the receiver system along with FM/AM antennas, a remote, and more. Onkyo’s all-in-one home theater bundle is great for the spare room or just for “smaller living spaces” with Bluetooth streaming, Ultra HD 4K/60 Hz support, color-coded speaker cables, and more. Ships with a 2-year Onkyo warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 450 Amazon customers. More details below.



