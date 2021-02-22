Daft Punk split up after 28 years

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS



The Paris-born electronic music duo Daft Punk are no more. The group, consisting of French musicians Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, confirmed the breakup with an eight-minute video excerpted from the duo’s 2006 science fiction film Electroma, according to Pitchfork, which also confirmed the news with Daft Punk’s publicist.



Daft Punk formed in 1993 in Paris and would go on to have a monumental effect on the emerging house and techno scenes of Europe and later all of pop music around the globe, with landmark albums like 1997’s Homework and 2002’s Discovery and singles like “Around the World” and “One More Time.”



A standout of Daft Punk’s early career included the anime film Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret...