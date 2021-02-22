9to5Toys Daily: February 22 , 2021 – Anker’s latest sale, Galaxy S21 deals, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed.

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.



-Top deals:-



· Anker kicks off week with deals on USB-C chargers, projectors, more from $13

· Samsung’s Galaxy S21 lineup returns to all-time lows at up to $200 off

· iPhone SE goes free on contract or $250 on pre-paid plans (Reg. $399)



more…