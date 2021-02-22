Watch NASA’s dramatic videos from its Perseverance rover landing on Mars

Photo by NASA via Getty Images



NASA on Monday released a trove of video footage showing its Perseverance Mars rover landing on Mars after plunging through the planet’s atmosphere, unveiling the most in-depth views of a Mars landing ever.







Your front-row seat to my Mars landing is here. Watch how we did it.#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/Avv13dSVmQ



— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021



Mission teams at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California got back 30 gigabytes of data and over 23,000 images of the vehicle descending down to the surface.



The spacecraft entered Mars’ atmosphere bundled with a protective shell and a descent stage called the “Skycrane” which fired rocket thrusters to slow its descent near the surface. The...