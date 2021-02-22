Simplify coming and going with Walker Edison’s premium Hall Tree, now $159.50 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Hall Tree with Bench for *$159.38 shipped*. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.39 of the lowest price we have tracked since July. This premium hall tree aims to simplify coming and going with seven coat hooks and a built-in bench. Each hook is sturdy enough to hold 20 pounds of weight. You’ll also find a shelf along the bottom that’s perfect for storing shoes and the like. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



more…