Street Fighter Fortnite update adds ‘two of Capcom’s greatest fighters’

Now that Fortnite’s next-generation update is among us, focus can fully return to the latest and greatest characters that have joined the game. A new Street Fighter Fortnite update has added “two of Capcom’s greatest fighters.” This paves the way for gamers to switch up a dated skin and play using Ryu or Chun-Li. Would you rather be the “Master of the Dragon Punch” or the “strongest woman in the world?” Each character comes with trademark emotes to help them stay true to the Street Fighter series. Continue reading to learn more.



more…