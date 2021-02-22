Sony is bringing back Twisted Metal... as a TV show

Image: Twisted Metal Wiki



Sony is bringing back its Twisted Metal franchise, but this time it’s going to be a TV show, not a video game. According to Variety, the show is moving ahead in its production, with the writers of Deadpool and actor Will Arnett signed on as executive producers.



The Twisted Metal games center mainly around getting in a heavily armored car and blowing other drivers up. The series, which the head of PlayStation Productions calls “one of the most beloved franchises from PlayStation,” started on the original PS1 and got releases on the PS2 and PS3 as well (though my personal favorite was the PSP version, which I sunk hours upon hours into). The series went dormant during the years of the PlayStation 4, however, with no signs of a console...