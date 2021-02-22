Here’s where and when you can buy the Xbox Series S and Series X consoles

Photo by Tom Warren / The Verge



Update February 22nd, 2021 4:55PM ET: The Xbox Series S is currently available at Best Buy for $299.99. You can find more information here.



The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles are officially out, and if you missed out on preordering either (or both — look, I’m not going to judge), you might be able to snag one online soon. Due to the pandemic, combined with the high demand for these consoles, retailers like Best Buy and Target are only selling online. That means you won’t be able to walk into a store to pick one up — unless you’ve purchased it already online. Only then will you be able to arrange an in-store pickup.



Until we hear updates on stock replenishing from retailers, I recommend keeping it locked to Amazon, Target, the M...