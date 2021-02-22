Begin your photo editing journey with Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac/PC at $60 (40% off)

Today only, Adorama is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 for Mac or PC at *$59.99 shipped*. Down 40% from its list price at Amazon, today’s deal matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Having recently been updated with new features for easier sharing and editing. If you’re just getting started with photo editing and manipulation, the full-blown version of Photoshop might be a bit too complicated for you. However, Photoshop Elements is a great alterantive that still gets you into Adobe’s world and helps you learn a piece of enterprise-grade software without dropping a ton of cash. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



