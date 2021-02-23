These robot vacs will clean your house starting from just $94: Shark refurb, Anker, more

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum for* $93.99* in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Generally listed between $200 and $300 in new condition at Amazon and Walmart, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find and among the best out there for a brand name robot vacuum. While it might not have all the fancy smart home features found on more expensive models, it will will clean your floors much the same anyway with an auto-return charging dock. The included remote allows for scheduling while dual brush edge cleaning and smart sensor navigation take care of the corners and deep down in the carpets as well. Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. More deals and details below.



more…