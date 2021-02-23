Star’s launch means lots of new content for Disney Plus — but not in the US 

Today marks the launch of Star. It’s a new section of Disney Plus for international audiences that will offer more mature R-rated films, TV shows from FX, and other shows and movies that Disney owns the rights to but don’t fit into Disney Plus’ family-friendly image.



Star is effectively Disney’s solution to the fact that Hulu doesn’t exist in international markets. It marks a way for the company to expand on the value proposition of Disney Plus to international customers with the most crucial currency any streaming service has to offer: a bigger library of content.



What that means is that international users are about to get a massive influx of movies and shows available on Disney Plus, through Star, that won’t be available for US...