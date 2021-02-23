Sony says more PlayStation games are coming to PC, starting with Days Gone

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Sony is planning to bring more of its PlayStation games to PC. First up will be Days Gone this spring, Sony president and chief executive officer Jim Ryan told British GQ. Developer Bend Studio also confirmed the news via Twitter, adding: “Stay tuned for more details.”



In the past, Sony has shown reluctance to port games to PC, though it notably eased its stance last year when it announced Guerilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn would receive a PC port, which launched last August. Asked why the company seems to have changed its tune, Ryan told the publication that there are a few factors at play.







Surprise. #DaysGone comes to PC this spring. Stay tuned for more details. pic.twitter.com/vcSYSKgOtn



