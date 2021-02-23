Spotify Launches in 80 More Countries, Free and Premium Available for Everyone

Spotify is already the number one music service out there, and this week the company announced that it’s launching in 80 more countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As part of the launch, Spotify will provide users with access to Free and Premium plans. These two options will be available in absolutely all of the new 80 regions getting Spotify, but depending on markets, the company would also offer Individual, Family, Duo, and Student Plan options. Needless to say, once Spotify goes live in new markets, the service would initially offer access to the global catalog, but the company says it’s working with local artists to provide users with access to content that makes sense for each user. Spotify to initially offer access to the global catalog The service will be available on mobile devices and the desktop, but the company says it’s working with partners to make Spotify available on more platforms, including speakers...