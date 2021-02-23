There’s a hidden message in the parachute of NASA’s Mars rover

The view of NASA’s Perseverance rover looking up at its parachute, which reads “Dare Mighty Things” in a hidden code, while zooming through the Martian atmosphere before landing. | Image: NASA / JPL



The parachute that helped NASA’s Perseverance rover land on Mars last week unfurled to reveal a seemingly random pattern of colors in video clips of the rover’s landing. But there was more to the story: NASA officials later said it contained a hidden message written in binary computer code.



Internet sleuths cracked the message within hours. The red and white pattern spelled out “Dare Mighty Things” in concentric rings. The saying is the Perseverance team’s motto, and it is also emblazoned on the walls of Mission Control at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the mission team’s Southern California headquarters.







"dare mighty things" ! Well done! @NASA @NASAPersevere pic.twitter.com/Di1hkFQApd



— Abela_Paf (@FrenchTech_paf) February...