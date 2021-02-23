5 ways to talk about cybersecurity with anyone

Ever tried explaining cybersecurity to someone who isn’t tech-savvy? Just last year, my 67-year-old mother came to me in a fluster because her laptop was hijacked by a full-screen pop-up that looked like ransomware. Thank goodness I figured out the problem before it got worse. But when you can’t be there 24/7, how do you help those around you understand basic cybersecurity principles so they can stay safe online? It’s no longer enough to run an antivirus scan on your computer once a week, and employees may not understand why the company decided to switch to Single Sign-On (SSO) software.… [Continue Reading]