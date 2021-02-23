Save $129 on this outdoor-rated ping pong table and upgrade your patio at $371

Amazon is offering the Stiga XTR Series Table Tennis Table for *$371.10 shipped*. Normally retailing for $500, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re a ping-pong fan, this table is perfect for you. It’s durable and rated to be used both indoor and out, thanks to its all-weather performance build. It comes 95% assembled, allowing for a “10 minute QuickPlay setup.” When you’re done, it folds up and is ultra-compact, making it super easy to store out of the way. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



