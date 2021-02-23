Samsung now lets you return a new Galaxy Z Fold 2 or Z Flip foldable after 100 days

Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge



Samsung is extending the return period for its newest foldable phones to 100 days, the company announced on Tuesday. That means buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G and Z Flip 5G can purchase either device, use it for more than three months, and return it for a full refund. Samsung is calling this new program “Buy and Try,” and it’s the first time the company has launched a return initiative as generous as this for its mobile phones. The prior return window was 15 days.



“This new initiative will help consumers try and see if a foldable device is right for them, as part of Samsung’s commitment to making foldable devices more accessible for everyone,” a Samsung spokesperson said in a statement. Samsung says the program is launching today for...