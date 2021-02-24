Tiger Woods 'lucky to be alive,' police say, after breaking his legs in a Tuesday morning crash
Published
Firefighters found Woods conscious and in stable condition, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby told reporters.Full Article
Published
Firefighters found Woods conscious and in stable condition, Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby told reporters.Full Article
Watch VideoProfessional golfer Tiger Woods was taken to a California hospital and underwent surgery, according to his manager,..