Fry’s Electronics is shutting its doors for good

Fry’s Electronics, one of the last big brick-and-mortar electronics store chains in the United States — and a Silicon Valley institution in particular — is permanently closing nationwide, local broadcaster KRON4 has confirmed, following a report from Bill Reynolds and another from Matthew Keys.



If you’ve ever visited a Fry’s anytime in the past two to three years, this won’t come as a surprise.



Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the family-owned business had been pushed to the brink of extinction by online retailers like Amazon, Newegg and more. Initially, the company started a campaign to price-match any item you could find online. But things got worse. By 2019, what used to be a paradise of gadgets, computers, components, video games,...