Sony Offers Ratchet & Clank for Free to All PlayStation 4 Players

Sony is back at handing out freebies to its fans. Some of you might remember that back in April, the Japanese company launched the Play At Home initiative, offering up to two PlayStation games for free: Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. This year's Play at Home initiative continues with another free game that will be available to all PlayStation 4 players, regardless of whether or not they're paying for a PlayStation Plus subscription. Starting March 1, 2021, Sony will make Ratchet & Clank for PlayStation 4 available free download for a limited time through PlayStation Store. The promotion will run through March 31, 2021, at 8 pm PDT / April 1 at 4 am BST / 5 am CEST. Now, since the promotion isn't tied to the PlayStation Plus service, once you add the game to your library, it will remain your to keep forever. It's a great way to hype up the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart game for PlayStation 5 that's set to debut in June. [YOUTUBE=https:/...