A quarter of people use work emails or passwords to login to other sites

Employees working from home on a company-provided computer are putting businesses at risk with one in four consumers admitting to using their work email or password to log in to consumer websites and apps such as food delivery, online shopping and even dating apps. A new study from automation platform Ivanti surveyed 1,000 Americans working from home during the pandemic on a company-provided computer to examine how consumer and enterprise cybersecurity habits have changed. "The FBI issued a warning about an increase in credential stuffing attacks in September 2020 and yet consumers are still using work emails and passwords to… [Continue Reading]