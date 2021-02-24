T-Mobile has 5G leverage and isn’t afraid to use it

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



T-Mobile created a lot of buzz this week when it announced it was bringing back an unlimited plan without data throttling. In the age of data caps and deprioritization, that seems like a pretty nice deal — and it might be. But as always, there’s more at play here than T-Mobile just offering a better unlimited plan.



T-Mobile says its new plan, Magenta Max, is truly unlimited. It includes 4K video streaming and high-speed data without deprioritization, where all other “unlimited” plans impose slowdowns once a user hits certain thresholds. T-Mobile chief marketing officer Matt Staneff confirmed in a call with The Verge yesterday that there are no strings attached to the deprioritization bit — it’s all-you-can-eat 5G data.



