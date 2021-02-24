Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccine is effective, FDA confirms

Johnson & Johnson vaccine vials at the Klerksdorp Hospital in South Africa. | Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images



The one-dose COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson protects against severe disease and has no serious safety concerns, according to a new analysis published today by the US Food and Drug Administration. The report takes the vaccine one step closer to authorization by the agency, meaning the United States could have a third shot available in a matter of days.



The FDA has spent the last three weeks reviewing data submitted by Johnson & Johnson. The company ran its clinical trial in the United States, South Africa, and Latin America. The vaccine was over 80 percent effective at preventing severe cases of COVID-19 in both South Africa and the United States. No one who was 28 days out from their dose of the vaccine was hospitalized with...