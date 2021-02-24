Star Wars: The Bad Batch and Mighty Ducks get Disney Plus release dates

Disney Plus is getting a ton of new shows in the next few months, with Disney releasing the schedule of premiere dates for new original shows for March through July.



Along with shows like The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which has already been announced for March 19th, the new list also gives concrete release dates for notable series including The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on March 26th; Star Wars: The Bad Batch on May 4th (also known as “Star Wars Day”); High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 on May 14th; Loki (which had been originally slated for May) on June 11th; and the Monster’s Inc. spinoff Monsters at Work on July 2nd.



The list doesn’t include a few major shows that have been announced for 2021, though,...