The next Spider-Man movie will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home

The next Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland will be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie will be out only in theaters on December 17th, 2021.



The announcement was revealed on Twitter on Wednesday.







This, we can confirm. #SpiderManNoWayHome only in movie theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/kCeI8Vgkdm



— Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 24, 2021



Holland and co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon teased fans on Tuesday by posting separate joke titles for the movie on Instagram: Holland’s: Spider-Man: Phone Home, Zendaya’s: Spider-Man: Home Slice, and Batalon’s: Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker. While the jokes may have been frustrating, the differing titles may also be hinting at the rumors that the movie will take...