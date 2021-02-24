Marvel’s Loki series will premiere on Disney Plus on June 11th

Loki, the Tom Hiddleston-starring series about Asgard’s god of mischief, will land on Disney Plus on June 11th, Marvel Studios announced today.



The series was described by Marvel Studios as a “crime thriller” in December during Disney’s big streaming investor day. It follows Loki as he faces off against the Time Variance Authority, otherwise known as as the TVA, following the events of Avengers: Endgame. The first trailer for the series was also released in December, and it saw Loki enter a bunch of different worlds.



Marvel Studios is in a position where there are new shows all the time. WandaVision, Marvel Studios’ first big Disney Plus show, is nearing its end. The show has seen an incredible amount of success, trending weekly on...