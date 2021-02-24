EA cancels Anthem’s big revamp but will keep the game running

Image: BioWare



After putting a pin in short-term updates and expansions to focus on a “longer-term redesign” of the game, EA announced today that it will be canceling its planned revamp of the game Anthem, called Anthem Next. But the company plans to keep Anthem’s live service running “as it exists today.”



“In the spirit of transparency and closure we wanted to share that we’ve made the difficult decision to stop our new development work on Anthem (aka Anthem NEXT),” BioWare executive producer Christian Dailey said in a recent blog post. “We will, however, continue to keep the Anthem live service running as it exists today.”



BioWare does have other projects in the works, including Dragon Age 4. According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, the small team...