Save over $200 on Sony’s 2020 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Android TV at $1,198 shipped

Amazon is offering the 2020-model Sony X900H 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Android TV for *$1,198 shipped*. Currently available at Best Buy for $1 more. Originally $1,600, it regularly sells for $1,400 and is now more than $200 off the going rate. You will find a similar model available at Costco right now for about $30 less, but you’ll need to be a member there to score that deal. This is a 65-inch 4K panel with 2160p resolutions, HDR support, the X1 HDR processor, and a voice command-ready remote. Alongside Google Home, HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support, this Android TV provides direct access to thousands of apps and all of the best movie-watching services alongside AirPlay 2 streaming and more. Connectivity includes four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, optical audio, ethernet, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More details below.



