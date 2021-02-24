GameStop stock just jumped 100 percent, and WallStreetBets is ecstatic

Image: Joe Weisenthal



GameStop is up... again, by a lot. Before market close on Wednesday, the video game retailer’s shares started to soar, and GME just closed at $91.71 — up nearly 104 percent for the day.



It’s the highest the stock has been since it fell back down to Earth at the beginning of the month following the unprecedented, Reddit-fueled rally that sent it as high as $483 a share. Over the course of the afternoon, trading on the stock was halted twice.







$GME +100% pic.twitter.com/qIWLTfveHq



— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) February 24, 2021



It’s not exactly clear what’s happening here. But one group is celebrating: r/WallStreetBets. The community of retail investors is ecstatic at the results and hailing the jump as proof that the GME...