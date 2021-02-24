Frasier revival in development for Paramount Plus

Frasier is coming back — this time to Paramount Plus.



Kelsey Grammer will play the famous psychiatrist that found a legion of fans when the show aired on NBC in the ‘90s in a new revival series. Details about the series are limited right now, but the show will exist exclusively on Paramount Plus. It’s unclear if characters like Niles, Roz, and Daphne will return for the show. The show was first rumored in 2018. What remains unclear is if the entire Frasier library will be available on Paramount Plus exclusively.



Frasier is just one of many shows ViacomCBS announced today as part of its upcoming Paramount Plus lineup. A series based on The Italian Job, Flashdance, Fatal Attraction, and more are also heading to the platform. Paramount...