An ex-girlfriend tipped off the FBI about an alleged US Capitol rioter after he called her a 'moron'
Richard Michetti was arraigned Tuesday in Philadelphia over his alleged participation in the January 6 insurrection.Full Article
"If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron,” Richard Michetti texted his ex on Jan. 6, along with videos from..