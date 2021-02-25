Listen to Post Malone cover Hootie & the Blowfish for Pokémon’s 25th anniversary

On Saturday, Post Malone will hold a virtual concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. If that combination wasn’t strange enough, today, he revealed one of the songs he’ll be performing: a cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s mid-’90s hit “Only Wanna Be With You.”



I’m not entirely sure how much crossover there is between Post, Hootie, and Pokémon fans, but the song is definitely a real thing. You can listen to the cover in the video above, and The Pokémon Company says “the song will be included as part of Post’s headlining appearance” at the virtual concert, which will be airing on February 27th at 7PM ET. You can watch the live stream on both Twitch and YouTube.



Elsewhere, it also looks like we may be getting some...