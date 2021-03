This week on Watch Time join 9to5Mac’s Zac Hall and Tempo developer Rahul Matta discuss their long-term goals for their health in 2021, what they are doing to achieve those goals in the short term, and share more Apple Watch and workout tips.



*Sponsored by Pillow**:* Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.



more…