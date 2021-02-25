Amazon’s best-selling CRAFTSMAN 6-Pc. Small Screwdriver Set returns to low of $6

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-piece Small Screwdriver Set for *$5.98 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If doesn’t matter if your next project involves mechanics, electronics, or something entirely different, there’s a good chance this screwdriver set will come in handy. Unsurprisingly, it tops Amazon’s list of best-selling screwdriver sets, arguably making it an excellent addition to most workshops. CRAFTSMAN backs this set with a lifetime warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



more…