What to expect from today’s PlayStation State of Play PS4/PS5 game showcase

OK, folks, this is it. Sony’s next State of Play showcase event is set for today with new PlayStation games and deep dives into some titles we already know about. Today’s presentation marks the first State of Play for 2021 and is expected to feature 30 straight minutes of games. After seeing an impressive Nintendo Direct last week, it’s now Sony’s turn to give us an idea about what to expect on PlayStation over the next year or so. New PlayStation games, updates on third-party titles, and more will be included and the whole thing kicks off at 5 p.m ET. Head below for more details.



