Board/card game deals from $5: Fox in the Forest, Dark Souls, Marvel, more

Amazon is now offering the The Fox in the Forest Card Game for *$9.43 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Target where RedCard holders can score it for *$8.95 shipped*. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal is as much as 37% in savings and is matching the Amazon all-time low (or slightly below it for RedCard holders). This is a well-rated, “trick-taking” 2-player card game that takes about 30-minutes per match. Perfect for at-home or on-the-go, the cards feature “beautiful illustrations,” and have players utilizing “special abilities on the Fairy Tale characters” and scoring points “by winning more tricks than your opponent.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More board and card game deals below.



