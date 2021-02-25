This aluminum iPad stand is yours for $12.50 Prime shipped (Save 30%, Amazon low)

Leader Seller (96% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Licheers Tablet Stand Holder for *$12.59 Prime shipped* when the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for a sleek way to elevate an iPad, this could be the deal for you. It boasts a premium design that’s comprised of aluminum, ensuring it’ll blend well with any of Apple’s tablets. The height adjusts from 8.9- to 13.4-inches and its angle can be tilted up to 60-degrees. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



