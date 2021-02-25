Amazon’s 4-Pc. Packing Cube Set falls to $15.50 Prime shipped (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 4-piece Packing Cube Set for *$15.60 shipped*. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked since October. If you struggle to fit everything you’d like to travel with in your suitcase, this packing cube set is here to save the day. Not only will it help you stow clothing in a more compact manner, you’ll also stand to benefit from a more organized layout. Each cube measures 11- by 6.75- by 3-inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.



