COSORI’s 11-in-1 Air Fryer Oven Combo with smartphone control hits Amazon low at $130

Amazon is offering the 25-liter COSORI Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo for *$129.99 shipped* after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $170, today’s offer is a $50 price drop and the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. This 11-in-1 cooker is not only a countertop toaster oven but also has bagel, bake, toast, pizza, cookies, and air frying options built-in. It features smartphone control for remote monitoring, setting adjustments, and to access voice commands alongside the LED display, 25-liter capacity (about 12-inches worth of pizza can get in there), food tray, included frying basket, and Wi-Fi connectivity. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 customers at Amazon where it carries best-seller status. More details below.



