Xbox Live is down with users unable to sign in

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Microsoft’s Xbox Live service is down, preventing users from signing in to the service. The Xbox Live problems started at around 3:15PM ET today, and Microsoft has confirmed it’s investigating the outage. “We are aware that users may not be able to sign-in to Xbox Live at this time,” says Xbox support. “Our teams are currently investigating to fix this issue.”



If you’re not already signed in to your Xbox, the sign-in process will fail with an error, preventing access to certain services like Xbox Party chat. Some apps may also fail to launch without the core Xbox Live services being online, and a number of games will also not launch correctly.



Microsoft has marked the Xbox Live issues as a “major outage” over at the company’s Xbox status...