Teckin’s 1080p Wi-Fi security camera helps you keep an eye on your home for just $16

ZhiYiJia US (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Teckin 1080p Wi-Fi Home Security Camera for *$15.99 Prime shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this is a match for the best pricing that we’ve tracked. This camera is perfect for setting on a bookshelf or counter to keep an eye on your home. It offers 2-way audio, both motion and sound detection, and night vision. There’s even a wall and ceiling mount option should you not have a counter to set it on. With 1080p recording to both the cloud and a local microSD card, there are multiple storage options available here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



