Oxford lab studying the coronavirus was victim of a cyberattack

Oxford University disclosed on Thursday that one of its research labs dedicated in part to studying COVID-19 suffered a cyberattack, following an investigation from Forbes indicating external access to a number of the lab’s systems.



The lab is part of Oxford’s Division of Structural Biology, known as “Strubi.” There’s no indication the lab or its research had any direct connection to ongoing COVID-19 vaccine development conducted by the Oxford Vaccine Group and the Jenner Institute. But it’s unclear exactly what data may have been compromised.



Forbes says it was shown proof of the intrusion by Alex Holden, the chief technology officer of a cybersecurity firm called Hold Security, who provided screenshots showing access to lab equipment...