Give your car the backup camera it deserves with this wireless kit at $77.50 (Reg. $106)

AUTO-VOX (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its CS-2 Wireless Backup Camera Kit for *$77.51 shipped* with the code *GDJJXVJR* and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $106, today’s deal saves you nearly $30 and is among the best prices that we’ve tracked. Honestly, I don’t know what I’d do without a backup camera these days. Sure, you can just look behind you when back up, but having the camera can help see what’s at your bumper in addition to what your windows show, making for a safer time on the road. It just takes a few minute’s time and a bit of know-how to install this system, as you just hook the camera into power and set up the monitor in your cabin. The wireless design has no wires to run. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



