PUBG: New State takes place in 2051 with new map, features on iOS and Android later this year

PUBG: New State is the latest battle royale title in the popular franchise. It’s built by PUBG Studio, the company behind PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, and will launch as a free-to-play title on both Android and iOS sometime this year. Optimized for mobile play, PUBG: New State delivers the “full battle royale experience” on your smartphone or tablet. What sets this apart from the standard PUBG? Well, keep reading to find out what makes PUBG: New State special.



