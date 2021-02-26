F.C.C. Approves a $50 Monthly High-Speed Internet Subsidy
Published
The money, aimed at low-income households, is part of an effort to bridge the access gap to broadband connectivity amid the pandemic.Full Article
Published
The money, aimed at low-income households, is part of an effort to bridge the access gap to broadband connectivity amid the pandemic.Full Article
At least 14.5 million homes do not have access to high-speed internet. For many families, particularly in urban and suburban areas,..